Abe Says Japan Avoided Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases Without Imposing Fines on People

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Japan managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreak going out of control without introducing fines on its population, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday in a televised address.

"In early April, before a state of emergency was introduced, there were many prognoses that Japan would experience a sharp rise in coronavirus cases like the western countries. But we are currently on the way to end [the pandemic] ... In our country, even during the state of emergency, we cannot fine people for violating the self-isolation regime like in Europe or the United States, we can only ask people to follow the rules. Nonetheless, people of their own free will agreed to make an effort," Abe said.

According to the prime minister, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases decreased from around 700 to 200 one month after the nation imposed a state of emergency.

At the same time, Abe noticed that the situation is still challenging, as some 10,000 people are currently being treated in hospitals across the country.

On Monday, the Japanese government extended the nation-wide state of emergency until May 31. Thirteen prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, are under special alert due to the need for stricter measures.

Japan has so far confirmed 15,253 COVID-19 cases and 556 coronavirus-related deaths.