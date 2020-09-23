Abe Says Ready to Help New Prime Minister Suga Boost Peace Treaty Talks With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper expressed hopes that his successor, Yoshihide Suga, would actively negotiate with Russia to ink a peace treaty, adding he is ready to offer his help.

"The talks where national interests clash cannot be easy. But the territorial issue cannot be ignored. I hope that under prime minister Suga, the talks to conclude a peace treaty between Japan and Russia will be actively underway. I will help in this as an ordinary lawmaker," Abe said.

According to the former leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin also seeks to resolve the peace treaty issue in medium-term prospects and strengthen ties with Japan.

The Moscow-Tokyo relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two countries have never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II.

The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai.

In November 2018, Abe and Putin agreed to accelerate peace treaty talks on the basis of a Soviet-era joint declaration. The document signed in 1956, among other things, stipulates that the Soviet Union would transfer the two disputed islands ” Habomai and Shikotan ” to Japan following the conclusion of the peace treaty. The year that followed the two leaders' agreement to use the declaration as basis for peace negotiations saw a series of frequent meetings both between Putin and Abe and the nations' foreign ministers.