Abe Says Solving Int'l, Economic Challenges Impossible Without US-Japan Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:00 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that solving challenges faced by the international community, including global economic issues, would be impossible without the US-Japan cooperation.

"As the G20 Osaka summit starts today, we would like to send out a strong message through our contribution to solving the challenges facing the international community, such as the sustainable growth of the world economy. Without the cooperation of Japan and the United States, we cannot achieve this purpose," Abe said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Osaka, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The Japanese prime minister thanked the US president for his visit to Japan last month, adding that such frequent mutual visits of the leaders of the two countries in such a short period of time were "a sign how robust the Japanese-US alliance is."

Trump, in response, praised the contribution of Japanese automobile companies to the US economy.

"The car companies have been terrific. They're coming in and they're building magnificent plants. We haven't had that, and we very much appreciate it," he said.

The US president added that he also planned to discuss trade and military ties with the Japanese prime minister, including "the purchase of a lot of military equipment by Japan."

Trump also recalled his recent visit to Japan, during which he handed over a trophy to the winner of the sumo wrestling championship.

"You would not want to fight with him. He was great," the president joked.

Trump is currently visiting Japan for the G20 summit, which is starting on Friday and will be held through Saturday.

Apart from meeting with Abe, Trump is also expected to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

