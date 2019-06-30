UrduPoint.com
Abe Says Wants To Meet With Kim To Discuss Japanese Kidnapped Citizens

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Abe Says Wants to Meet With Kim to Discuss Japanese Kidnapped Citizens

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent meeting had inspired him to call for his own talks with Kim over the Japanese citizens kidnapped in the past.

Earlier in the day, Trump met with Kim in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and held an hour-long meeting in private inside the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the zone. Trump even briefly stepped over the demarcation line into North Korean soil, becoming the first US president to do so.

"Now I have decided that I should meet with Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Jong Un and attain the solution [of the problem]," Abe said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, in turn, hailed the meeting and expressed hope that it would contribute to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Kim and Trump's talks came third in a raw after a long pause. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment to the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.

In 2018, Pyongyang announced its intention to build relations with neighboring states. Japan was initially against any dialogue with North Korea. However, after a series of bilateral meetings between Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump, Tokyo began to seek a summit with Kim in order to discuss the circumstances under which Japanese citizens were abducted by North Korean agents in the 70s and 80s.

