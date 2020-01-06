UrduPoint.com
Abe Says Will Push Ahead With Constitutional Amendments To Include Country's Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday that he intended to push ahead with his efforts to revise the country's constitution to include the country's military, the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday that he intended to push ahead with his efforts to revise the country's constitution to include the country's military, the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

Japan's post-World War II pacifist constitution includes Article 9, which strictly limits its defensive capabilities, disavowing "land, sea and air forces, as well as other war potential.

" However, Abe has campaigned for years to amend it.

"We intend to move forward confidently step by step on the matter of constitutional amendments," Abe said at a news conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

In 2018, Abe said that codifying the SDF in Japan's constitution played a central role in protecting Japanese people's safety as it would de facto legalize the country's military. Meanwhile, some political opponents of the revision fear that the amendment will give the SDF too much power.

