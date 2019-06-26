Abe to Discuss North Korea, WTO Reform at Talks With Xi on G20 Sidelines - Source

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the situation around North Korea, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform and the upcoming US-China summit during talks on the G20 summit sidelines, a source in the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"During the talks and working dinner of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will be held on Thursday evening, June 27, [the sides will] discuss issues of bilateral and international agenda, as well as the results of Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea, problems of the WTO reform and the [planned] Chinese-US summit [on the summit's margins]," the source said.

Xi's upcoming visit will not only be first time he will come to Japan in his current capacity, but also the first trip of Chinese leader to the neighboring country since 2010.

"Japan and China will demonstrate a new era in bilateral relations, in which both countries will work shoulder to shoulder to solve regional and international problems," the source added.

The Japanese city of Osaka will host the G20 summit from June 28-29.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and Japan. Along with the G20 members, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Senegal, Chile, Vietnam, the Netherlands, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, WTO and others will also attend the summit.