UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe To Discuss North Korea, WTO Reform At Talks With Xi On G20 Sidelines - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:01 PM

Abe to Discuss North Korea, WTO Reform at Talks With Xi on G20 Sidelines - Source

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the situation around North Korea, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform and the upcoming US-China summit during talks on the G20 summit sidelines, a source in the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the situation around North Korea, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform and the upcoming US-China summit during talks on the G20 summit sidelines, a source in the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"During the talks and working dinner of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will be held on Thursday evening, June 27, [the sides will] discuss issues of bilateral and international agenda, as well as the results of Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea, problems of the WTO reform and the [planned] Chinese-US summit [on the summit's margins]," the source said.

Xi's upcoming visit will not only be first time he will come to Japan in his current capacity, but also the first trip of Chinese leader to the neighboring country since 2010.

"Japan and China will demonstrate a new era in bilateral relations, in which both countries will work shoulder to shoulder to solve regional and international problems," the source added.

The Japanese city of Osaka will host the G20 summit from June 28-29.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and Japan. Along with the G20 members, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Senegal, Chile, Vietnam, the Netherlands, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, WTO and others will also attend the summit.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Thailand World Bank Australia United Nations Russia Turkey China Canada Egypt France European Union Visit Germany Osaka Singapore Argentina Spain Indonesia Italy Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa South Korea Chile United States Saudi Arabia Senegal North Korea Mexico Netherlands Vietnam June From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

2 minutes ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

11 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

13 minutes ago

Operation against encroachment to remain continue ..

15 minutes ago

11 injured in cylinder blast in Lahore

15 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz’s corruption as Youth Programme cha ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.