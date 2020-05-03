Abe to Propose Extending Coronavirus State of Emergency Until May 31 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose extending the national state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak until May 31, media said Sunday.

Abe told Health Minister Kato Katsunobu and Nishimura Yasutoshi, who is in charge of coronavirus response, that he would suggest the move to a medical panel on Monday.

The government announced a state of emergency in seven prefectures on April 8 and then extended it to the rest of the country. It was due to expire on May 6. Japan has reported 15,780 confirmed cases and 544 deaths.