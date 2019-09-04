UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe To Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Research Council Head Amid Reshuffle - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:38 PM

Abe to Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Research Council Head Amid Reshuffle - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Shinzo Abe has no plans to oust LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and head of the Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida, despite the planned reshuffle in the party, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Shinzo Abe has no plans to oust LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and head of the Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida, despite the planned reshuffle in the party, national media reported on Wednesday.

The reshuffle was announced by Abe in late August during the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz. The prime minister, whose term as the LDP president will end in September 2021, said that the move would be made to face current challenges and ensure the consistency of the political course.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Abe will reorganize the government and the ruling party next week after returning from the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia.

The prime minister reportedly wants to also keep Taro Aso as the deputy prime minister, as well as Yoshihide Suga as the chief cabinet secretary.

Nikai has held his post since 2016, and Kishida since 2017.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Biarritz August September 2017 2016 Post Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan gave counselor access to Kulbhushan on it ..

3 minutes ago

President lauds services of FC Balochistan; writes ..

3 minutes ago

Basque wins Vuelta stage in home region breakaway

3 minutes ago

Australia star Smith marks first Test since concus ..

3 minutes ago

India virtually imposed war on Pakistan, Kashmir: ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.