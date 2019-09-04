Abe to Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Research Council Head Amid Reshuffle - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Shinzo Abe has no plans to oust LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and head of the Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida, despite the planned reshuffle in the party, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Shinzo Abe has no plans to oust LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and head of the Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida, despite the planned reshuffle in the party, national media reported on Wednesday.

The reshuffle was announced by Abe in late August during the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz. The prime minister, whose term as the LDP president will end in September 2021, said that the move would be made to face current challenges and ensure the consistency of the political course.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Abe will reorganize the government and the ruling party next week after returning from the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia.

The prime minister reportedly wants to also keep Taro Aso as the deputy prime minister, as well as Yoshihide Suga as the chief cabinet secretary.

Nikai has held his post since 2016, and Kishida since 2017.