Abe, Trump Hold Phone Talks After U.S. Leader Suggests Postponing Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump held telephone talks Friday traversing Japan's continued preparations for Tokyo to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump held telephone talks Friday traversing Japan's continued preparations for Tokyo to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

The telephone call between the two leaders took place at the request of Trump after he said at the White House a day earlier that it might be a good idea for the games to be postponed rather than events being held in empty stadiums.

Abe told Trump that Japan intended to continue with its plans for Tokyo to host the games, scheduled to be held from July 24 to Aug. 9, with the Paralympic Games being held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6, with Japan's top government spokesperson also doubling down on the government's position on the issue.

"Our government's stance has not changed that we will coordinate closely with the International Olympic Committee, organizers and the Tokyo metropolitan government to steadily proceed with preparations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on the matter.

"During the telephone conversation, the prime minister mentioned our country's efforts toward holding the events," Suga said, adding that Trump appreciated them.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday recommended postponing the summer games for a year amid the rampant global spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said postponing the games would be better than seeing "empty stadiums all over the place." "I would say maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump said at the White House as reported by local media here.

The U.S. leader at the time said that he had not suggested or urged Abe to do so, referring to the Japanese leader as a "great friend of mine.""They're very smart, they're going to make their own decision, but I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. I think, if you cancel it, make it a year later, that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd," Trump said.

Abe and Trump on Friday also reportedly discussed broader aspects of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has seen major stock markets free-fall and financial markets become increasingly volatile.

