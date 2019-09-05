UrduPoint.com
Abe Urges Putin To Fulfill 'Historic Mission' Concluding Peace Treaty

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:37 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace treaty, fulfilling the "historic mission

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace treaty, fulfilling the "historic mission."

"The new cooperative relationship between Japan and Russia is steadily coming to show that state of affairs, thanks to the efforts the two of us have made. And beyond that lies the historic mission of concluding a peace treaty.

We can no longer make the people who will live in the future wait," Abe said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

"Let the two of us, Vladimir, join our forces to run, dash, and then dash until we reach the goal, shall we not? Let us each bear responsibility towards history. Let us conclude a peace treaty and unleash in one fell swoop the unlimited potential that the people of our two countries hold," the prime minister continued.

