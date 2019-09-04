Abe Wants to Bring Bilateral Peace Treaty Talks to New Level During Meeting With Putin

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday that he would like to elevate Tokyo-Moscow peace treaty talks to a new level during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

"I would like to hold a meeting with Russian President Putin to elevate the peace treaty negotiations to a new level," Abe was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

The prime minister also noted the stable progress in the development of joint economic activity on the Kuril Islands.

The treaty in question has been in the works since the end of World War II. One of the main reasons it has never come to fruition is Russia and Japan's dispute over four islets in the Kuril Islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai ” which belong to Russia but upon which Tokyo also extends territorial claims.

They are referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.

Moscow's official position is that the Southern Kurils became part of the Soviet Union after World War II and, therefore, its sovereignty over these territories is grounded in international law and beyond dispute.

In December 2016, Russia and Japan reached an agreement on the possibility of conducting joint economic activities on these four islands. Tokyo hopes that developing economic cooperation with Russia will ultimately help resolve the dispute and conclude a peace treaty.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6.