Aberg Grabs Early Lead With Tiger One Back At US Open

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Tiger Woods was among a host of contenders chasing sixth-ranked Ludvig Aberg, who grabbed the early US Open lead with two morning birdies on Thursday at Pinehurst.

Sweden's Aberg, runner-up at April's Masters in his major debut, began on the back nine and birdied the par-4 11th and 12th holes to move atop the leaderboard.

Aberg sank birdie putts from just inside 19 feet at 11 and from 32 feet at 12 to jump into the lead.

Woods, a 15-time major winner struggling to overcome severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash, started on the back nine with a birdie at the par-5 10th, sinking a putt from just inside 12 feet.

