Aberg Grinds To One-stroke US Open Lead As Scheffler Struggles

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Sweden's Ludwig Aberg grinded his way to a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the US Open while top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and other favorites struggled at punishing Pinehurst.

Sixth-ranked Aberg, a runner-up at April's Masters in his major debut, fired a one-under par 69 to finish 36 holes on five-under 135.

"I hit it very nicely," Aberg said. "It was obviously very challenging, and it's not an easy golf course to play. But I felt like we stayed very disciplined, stayed very patient, and tried to hit it to our targets."

He had been sharing the lead with France's Matthieu Pavon, but the back-nine starter closed his round with bogeys at eight and the par-3 ninth to shoot 70 and share fifth.

"Super fortunate with the way that things have turned out over the last couple days, and hopefully we'll be able to keep it up," Aberg said.

One adrift in second were 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, fellow American Patrick Cantlay and Belgium's Thomas Detry.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, seeking his first major triumph in 10 years, shot 72 to share sixth with American Tony Finau and 24th-ranked Pavon on 137 and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, was eighth on 138 after a bogey-free 66.

Pre-tournament favorite Scheffler looked like he would make the cut on the number after shooting 74 in the first birdie-less major round of his career.

The two-time Masters champion, on the projected cut line at five-over 145, was undone by bogeys at the par-3 15th and 17th and a double bogey at the par-5 fifth.

"It was definitely a grind," said Scheffler.

"I'm proud of how I fought. I gave myself a good chance. Today I just couldn't get the putts to fall.

"This golf course can be unpredictable at times, and maybe it got the better of me the last couple days."

Aberg, 24, sank a 30-foot birdie putt at the second hole and an 11-footer to birdie the par-5 fifth to grab the lead.

He answered a bogey at eight with a birdie at 12 but he found a greenside bunker at 16 for another bogey only to lead alone after Pavon's late stumble.

Pavon won in January at Torrey Pines to become the first Frenchman since 1907 to win a US PGA Tour event.

DeChambeau, among 12 players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf in the field, made five birdies and four bogeys, with a tap-in birdie at 18 keeping him solidly in the hunt.

"Was very happy with how I stayed patient, gave myself good opportunities when they mattered, and I made a lot of clutch putts coming in," DeChambeau said.

"If the wind picks up, it's going to be diabolical."

Detry, ranked 55th, matched his PGA Tour best finish with a runner-up effort in March's Houston Open.

The 31-year-old Belgian had his best major finish last month with a share of fourth at the PGA Championship.

"My confidence is good. My play is good. I feel mentally stable as well," Detry said. "I think I've got all my chances. I think it's going to be a fun challenge."

Cantlay shared the 18-hole lead with McIlroy after a 65.

"I played well," Cantlay said. "It was a lot firmer than yesterday. It's going to be a challenge the rest of the weekend."

