UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe's Gov't Approval Rating Drops To 27% Amid Scandal Around Prosecutor Kurokawa - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Abe's Gov't Approval Rating Drops to 27% Amid Scandal Around Prosecutor Kurokawa - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The approval rating for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decreased to record 27 percent, dropping by 13 percentage points since early May, in the light of a scandal involving the chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, Hiromu Kurokawa, according to a fresh poll.

On May 6, a similar poll showed that the approval rating for the Abe's cabinet stood at 40 percent.

According to the new poll conducted by Mainichi newspaper and published on Saturday, the disapproval rating for Abe's cabinet has increased to 64 percent from 45 percent in the previous survey.

Abe's government has not seen such low approval rating for nearly three years.

It comes amid a scandal involving Kurokawa, who had violated the coronavirus-related self-isolation regime by playing mahjong for money with other people. Gambling is illegal in Japan.

On Friday, the Japanese government accepted the resignation of Kurokawa. The situation has been complicated by the fact that the Japanese government has recently allowed Kurokawa to stay in his post beyond retirement age of 63. Many suspect it had been done to appoint him, a person close to the prime minister, as the next prosecutor-general. Nearly 50 percent of respondents believe that Abe and Justice Minister Masako Mori were responsible for the situation with Kurokawa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Tokyo Japan Money May Post From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

10 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.