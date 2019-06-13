The United Nations sees the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran as an essential step toward the establishment of a dialogue between the Islamic Republic and the United States, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

Abe is currently in Tehran for a three-day visit to help ease the mounting tensions between the Islamic republic and the United States. Earlier in the day, Abe held a meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We, obviously, think the visit was very important, anything that helps in terms of dialogue with Iran and the greater international community is positive steps, so in that sense, the visit was very important one," Dujarric said.

Responding to the question of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' assessment of Abe's meetings with the Iranian leadership, the spokesman pointed out that the organization does not engage in analyzing the results of such discussions.

After the United States quit the landmark nuclear deal, tensions between Tehran and Washington went into a downward spiral, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic republic that targeted the country's finance, transport and military sectors, among others.

In May of this year, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the agreement and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the deal.