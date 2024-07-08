Abhishek Century Guides India To T20 Victory Against Zimbabwe
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Abhishek Sharma slammed a 46-ball century as India bounced back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 international at the Harare sports Club on Sunday.
Sharma, playing in his second international match, made 100 in an Indian total of 234 for two.
Zimbabwe, who won the first match by 13 runs on Saturday, were bowled out for 134.
The left-handed Sharma, who was out for a duck on debut on Saturday, thrashed eight sixes and seven fours.
"It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday," said Sharma when he was named man of the match.
"Thanks to the coaches and captain to keep confidence."
After opening his score with a six against off-spinner Brian Bennett, who dismissed him on Saturday, Sharma charged to his half-century with a six off medium-pacer Dion Myers.
He then raised his hundred with three successive sixes off left-arm spin bowler Wellington Masakadza before being dismissed next ball, caught at backward point.
Sharma was dropped on the long-off boundary off Luke Jongwe when he had 27.
"After the drop I thought it was my day," he said. "I always believe in my ability. If it's in my arc and even if it's the first ball I will go after it."
Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 not out) and Rinku Singh (48 not out) continued to take the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers, who conceded 160 runs in the last 10 overs.
India made more runs in their innings than the combined total of both teams in a low-scoring encounter on the same pitch on Saturday when Zimbabwe made 115 for nine and India were bowled out for 102.
Despite an aggressive 26 off nine balls by Bennett, Zimbabwe's hopes were virtually extinguished when they crashed to 46 for four after four overs, with seamers Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan taking two wickets each.
India captain Shubman Gill said his young team had responded well to Saturday's defeat.
"Yesterday it was more about not being able to handle the pressure. It is a young side and many of them are new to international cricket. It was good to have pressure in the first game. We knew what to expect in this game."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From World
-
Kenya's Kipyegon improves her 1500m world record25 seconds ago
-
Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts2 hours ago
-
Junta states' exit hangs over West African summit4 hours ago
-
Bagnaia capitalises on Martin crash in Germany to take championship lead4 hours ago
-
Bagnaia capitalises on Martin crash in Germany to take championship lead4 hours ago
-
Cricket: Zimbabwe v India second T20 scores4 hours ago
-
'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues5 hours ago
-
Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against 'populists'5 hours ago
-
Bagnaia capitalises on late Martin crash to win German MotoGP6 hours ago
-
Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'6 hours ago
-
Tokyo governor Koike wins third term: media6 hours ago
-
Ex-PM Blair lays out 'advice' to Britain's new leader6 hours ago