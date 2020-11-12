Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict escalates

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday his army had made major gains in Ethiopia's north, where a week-old conflict has caused thousands to flee the country, stoking fears of a humanitarian crisis

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace prize, last week sent troops and warplanes into the restive northern region of Tigray, whose ruling party Abiy blames for instigating a conflict many fear could spiral into a protracted civil war.

On November 4, Abiy accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking two Federal military bases, which the party denies. A communications blackout in the region has made it difficult to verify competing claims on the ground.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Abiy said government forces had "liberated" the western zone of Tigray -- made up of six zones, plus the capital and surrounds.

Abiy also accused TPLF-aligned fighters of "cruelty", saying that when the army took control of the town of Sheraro they "found bodies of executed defence force personnel whose hands and feet were tied".

There was no immediate reaction from the TPLF, which dominated national politics for nearly three decades before Abiy took office in 2018.

Hundreds of Ethiopians in Addis Ababa donated blood on Thursday for troops fighting at the front, while authorities in the capital said grenades, guns and 4,000 rounds of ammunition had been seized in raids across the city.

"We have also arrested 242 individuals who had instructions to commit conspiracies from the anti-peace TPLF," city police commissioner, Getu Argaw was quoted by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation as saying.

Long-running tensions between Abiy and the TPLF hit a new low in September when Tigray pressed ahead with its own elections, insisting Abiy was an illegitimate leader after national polls were postponed due to the coronavirus.

- 'Rule of law' - The conflict has seen multiple rounds of airstrikes targeting arms and fuel depots along with heavy fighting in western Tigray.

The UN says some 11,000 Ethiopians have sought refuge in neighbouring Sudan, which says it will house the influx in a camp for victims of a 1980s famine.

Exhausted refugees, mostly women, youths and children, arrived on foot or by bicycle and motorised rickshaw, a correspondent for AFP reported from the Hamdait border area of Sudan's eastern Kassala state.

Many sought shelter from the blazing sun in the shade of houses and cars, while hundreds more were waiting to cross a river in the border zone between the two countries.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, quoted by state news agency SUNA as he hosted Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, on Wednesday called for a "stop to the fighting as soon as possible" and a return to the negotiating table.