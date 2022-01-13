UrduPoint.com

Abiy Has 'special Responsibility' To End Tigray Conflict: Nobel Panel

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said Thursday that Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the honour in 2019, had a special responsibility to end the bloodshed in Tigray

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace prize, said Thursday that Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the honour in 2019, had a special responsibility to end the bloodshed in Tigray.

"As Prime Minister and winner of the Peace Prize, Abiy Ahmed has a special responsibility to end the conflict and contribute to peace," in the region where hostilities have left thousands dead, the committee said in a statement to AFP.

