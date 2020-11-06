UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abiy Says 'clear, Limited' Aims To Ethiopia Military Operation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:43 PM

Abiy says 'clear, limited' aims to Ethiopia military operation

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday that military operations launched in the northern Tigray region had clear and limited objectives, as concern mounts over the prospect of a prolonged war in the country

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday that military operations launched in the northern Tigray region had clear and limited objectives, as concern mounts over the prospect of a prolonged war in the country.

"Operations by Federal defence forces underway in northern Ethiopia have clear, limited and achievable objectives -- to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order, and to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life wherever they are in the country," Abiy wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Lead Ethiopia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

10 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

16 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

19 minutes ago

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

33 minutes ago

S.Korean Provincial Governor Sentenced to 2 Years ..

26 seconds ago

RCB issues notices to 540 non trade license holder ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.