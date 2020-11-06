Abiy says 'clear, limited' aims to Ethiopia military operation

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday that military operations launched in the northern Tigray region had clear and limited objectives, as concern mounts over the prospect of a prolonged war in the country

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday that military operations launched in the northern Tigray region had clear and limited objectives, as concern mounts over the prospect of a prolonged war in the country.

"Operations by Federal defence forces underway in northern Ethiopia have clear, limited and achievable objectives -- to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order, and to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life wherever they are in the country," Abiy wrote on Twitter.