SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Abkhaz Foreign Minister Daur Kove has accused Ilia II, the catholicos-patriarch of All Georgia , of being a hypocrite for implying that Abkhazia is occupied.

In his New Year address, the Georgian patriarch called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to what he described as the occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.

"Let God forgive You Your hypocrisy. For we all remember Your instructions to Georgian troops in 1992 to kill Abkhaz and Ossetian people... We live in our motherland, the Republic of Abkhazia.

Happy New Year!" Kove wrote on Facebook.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhaz and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhaz nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of the world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.