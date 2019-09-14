UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhaz Opposition Convenes 'Public Meeting' In Sukhum Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

Abkhaz Opposition Convenes 'Public Meeting' in Sukhum Next Week

Abkhazia's opposition calls on its supporters to gather for a "public meeting" in the capital of the breakaway country, Sukhum, on Tuesday, during a Supreme Court hearing on a candidate's lawsuit to cancel the presidential election results, the Abkhaz opposition party Amtsakhara said Saturday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Abkhazia's opposition calls on its supporters to gather for a "public meeting" in the capital of the breakaway country, Sukhum, on Tuesday, during a Supreme Court hearing on a candidate's lawsuit to cancel the presidential election results, the Abkhaz opposition party Amtsakhara said Saturday.

On September 8, Abkhazia held the runoff of the election, won by incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba, who got 47.3 percent of votes. His main opponent, Alkhas Kvitsinia, the leader of Amtsakhara, who filed the lawsuit, got 46.1 percent. The opposition now demands a new election, insisting that according to the rules, Khadzhimba has to get more than 50 percent of votes to be considered a winner.

"We ask everyone who disagrees with the results of the second round of voting announced by the Central Election Committee to come to the public meeting.

The meeting will be held in Sukhum on September 17, 2019 at 11.00 [07:00 GMT]. The venue for the meeting will be announced later," representative of the opposition party wrote on Facebook.

The Abkhaz Supreme Court will commence the proceedings on Kvitsinia's lawsuit on Tuesday.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhaz and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhaz nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Supreme Court World Syria Russia Facebook Georgia Nauru Venezuela August September 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Health deptt to conduct anti-polio drive every mon ..

56 seconds ago

Mobile phone shop gutted in Faisalabad

57 seconds ago

Third party evaluation of hospitals for dengue to ..

59 seconds ago

Over 15 bln rupees being spent for education in Si ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Office summons Afghan envoy to condemn fir ..

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company arranges open c ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.