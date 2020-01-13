Abkhaz Opposition Gives Up Presidential Administration Building to State Security Services

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The opposition in Abkhazia handed over the presidential administration building they had occupied earlier to the state security service after the republic's president, Raul Khajimba, signed a resignation letter, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protesters broke into Khajimba's office on Thursday, knocking windows and doors out. They demanded the president's resignation.

At the moment, the opposition, including deputies, has left the administration building, having been replaced by civil servants and the commandant.

The parliamentary session, where lawmakers would address Khajimba's resignation, will be held on Monday in the same building.

The unrest erupted in Abkhazia after legal proceedings against opposition presidential candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya were launched. The Supreme Court, on Friday, ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests. Abkhazia's Central Election Commission scheduled a new presidential presidential election for March 22.

