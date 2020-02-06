UrduPoint.com
Abkhaz Parliament Rejects Amendments To Electoral Law Ahead Of Next Presidential Election

Thu 06th February 2020

Abkhaz Parliament Rejects Amendments to Electoral Law Ahead of Next Presidential Election

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Abkhazia's parliament on Thursday rejected two bills that sought to amend the country's electoral law and include the "against all" box on ballots, ahead of the presidential election set for March, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In early January, the country's opposition stormed the office of the presidential administration demanding the resignation of then-President Raul Khajimba, following disputes over the outcome of the 2019 presidential vote that saw his reelection. The unrest led to the cancellation of the election results by the supreme court of the breakaway republic and the resignation of Khajimba.

The electoral committee subsequently ordered that another election be held on March 22.

Lawmaker Kahi Pertai, a sponsor of the bill amending the electoral law, said that during the run-off, a presidential candidate should get more votes than his rival, combined with "against all" votes, in order to be elected president.

The lawmakers also suggested that people with various mental handicaps, outstanding convictions, or those serving a prison sentence be considered ineligible to run for president or vice president of Abkhazia.

