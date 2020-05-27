UrduPoint.com
Abkhaz President Accepts Putin's Invitation To Attend Victory Day Parade In Moscow In June

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Aslan Bzhania, the president of the breakaway republic of Abkhazia, has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, the former's spokeswoman, Marianna Kvitsiniya, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Putin announced on Tuesday that the parade, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, will be held on June 24.

"Aslan Bzhania will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow," Kvitsiniya confirmed.

The Victory Parade and the Immortal Regiment march were originally expected to be held on May 9 but were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Immortal Regiment campaign dedicated to victims of World War II in Russia and their families was, however, held online.

Your Thoughts and Comments

