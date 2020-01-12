UrduPoint.com
Abkhaz President Meets Opposition, Urges All Sides To Avoid Breaching Law

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba had a meeting with members of the opposition amid protests and a possible election rerun, and stressed the need to avoid breaking the law or instigating clashes, the presidential office said Sunday.

"With mediation by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev talks were held between Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba and opposition members Alkhas Kvitsiniya and Aslan Bzhaniya. The meeting was attended by Vice President Aslan Bartsits and Security Council Secretary Muhamed Kilba ... the head of state stressed the need for all sides to keep to legal means, above all for the sake of reaching national accord and preventing clashes. Therefore, until a repeat election is held and a new president is inaugurated, it is essential to follow the law," the statement on the president's website said.

Earlier in the day, Abkhazia's Central Election Commission scheduled a new presidential presidential election for March 22 after the results of September's election were declared void amid opposition protests. The government vowed to appeal the decision, saying it was based on an illegal court ruling that declared the last election void.

The Caucasian country has been rocked by protests that led to the parliament asking President Raul Khajimba to step down.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests.

The unrest erupted in Abkhazia after legal proceedings against opposition presidential candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya had been launched. Protesters broke into President Raul Khajimba's office on Thursday.

