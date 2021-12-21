Abkhaz Security Forces Use Smoke Grenades To Disperse Protest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:59 PM
SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Security forces of partially-recognized Abkhazia used smoke grenades to disperse the opposition protest on Tuesday after demonstrators made an attempt to enter the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Shots are also heard but there so far no reports about casualties.