Abkhaz Security Forces Use Smoke Grenades to Disperse Protest

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Security forces of partially-recognized Abkhazia used smoke grenades to disperse the opposition protest on Tuesday after demonstrators made an attempt to enter the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Shots are also heard but there so far no reports about casualties.