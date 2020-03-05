UrduPoint.com
Abkhazia Candidate Asks To Postpone Election Due To Rival's Health Deterioration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Abkhazian presidential candidate Leonid Dzapshba suggested postponing the election for one month in connection with the deterioration of the health of opposition candidate Aslan Bzhaniya, diagnosed with pneumonia.

Earlier, Abkhazia's Central Election Commision (CEC) officially registered three presidential candidates - opposition leader Bzhaniya, ex-Interior Minister Dzapshba and former Economy Minister Adgur Ardzinba, as well as candidates for vice presidency.

"I propose postponing the presidential election dates for a month due to the state of health of candidate Aslan Bzhaniya," Dzapshba said on Abkhazian television.

Presidential elections will be held in Abkhazia on March 22. In January, the CEC canceled the results of the presidential elections held in the summer of 2019. This was done amid protests when the opposition broke into the presidential administration, demanding the president's resignation.

On Monday, Bzhaniya was taken to one of the hospitals in Sochi and put in medically induced coma. On Tuesday, Bzhaniya recovered from coma amid reports that medics diagnosed him with poisoning. On Wednesday, Russian doctors diagnosed Bzhaniya with bilateral polysegmental pneumonia.

