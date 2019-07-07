UrduPoint.com
Abkhazia Deputy Speaker Slams PA OSCE For Telling Russia To Reverse Stance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Abkhazian deputy parliamentary speaker Levon Galustyan slammed the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (PA OSCE) for pressuring Russia into reversing its stance on the breakaway region.

A PA OSCE political and security committee adopted a nonbinding resolution on Sunday demanding that Russia go back on its 2008 decision to recognize Abkhazian and South Ossetian independence.

"The latest PACE decision deserves nothing but a smile because it is not the first resolution adopted to appease the Georgian authorities.

It is unfortunate that an international organization like this would make such one-sided, biased statements," Galustyan told Sputnik.

The senior lawmaker accused Georgia of carrying out genocide against the peoples of the two regions in the 1990s and demanded an apology from Tbilisi. He promised that Abkhazia's partnership with Russia, its biggest ally, would only grow in strength.

