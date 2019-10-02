Abkhazia Lifts Ban on Cross-Border Movements With Georgia - Security Service

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Abkhazia has opened its border with Georgia, which was closed in June amid anti-Russian protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Abkhazian State Security Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The temporary ban on crossing the state border between the Republic of Abkhazia and Georgia (entry of foreign nationals from the Georgian territory and entry of Abkhazian nationals into the Georgian territory), introduced in June 2019, has been canceled," the statement read.

Tbilisi was swept by mass protests on June 20. Radicals seized the parliament building, where a delegation from Russia was supposed to attend the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

The demonstration soon grew into clashes of protesters with the Georgian police, with more than 240 people injured and 300 detained. Amid the escalation of anti-Russian sentiments in Georgia, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian air carriers to temporary freeze of all flights to this Transcaucasian republic.

Sukhum has condemned the aggression toward the Russian delegation in Tbilisi and called them provocative. Protests were also held in Georgian areas close to the border with Abkhazia. On June 28, Abkhazia temporarily closed its border with Georgia.