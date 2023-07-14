Abkhazia, Nicaragua to Create Joint Media Holding for Information Work - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Abkhazia and Nicaragua will establish an allied media holding for joint information work to counteract illegitimate actions of the United States, the media center of Abkhazia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The main goal of the establishment of the Union Media Holding is joint information work based on the ideology of forming a just world order and countering illegitimate actions of the US," the ministry said on Telegram, following the meeting between Inal Ardzinba, the foreign minister of Abkhazia, and Daniel Ortega-Rosario Murillo, the director of the Nicaraguan Communication and Citizenship Council.

Ardzinba expressed confidence that the new media holding would be capable of "conveying to the world community our ideals, our values, which consist in respect for the rights of peoples, their identity and culture.

" The minister also believes that the US is using blackmail tools to destroy Abkhazia's relations with its partners, adding that these attempts are pointless and would not bring Washington the desired results.

Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive by the Georgian army. Nicaragua recognized Abkhazia's independence on September 3, 2008, and established diplomatic relations with the republic the following year.