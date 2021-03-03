Abkhazia highly appreciates the assistance that Russia provided to the republic in the fight against the coronavirus, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Abkhazia highly appreciates the assistance that Russia provided to the republic in the fight against the coronavirus, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove said on Wednesday.

"The year 2020 was a difficult one for the whole world community, and in this difficult time we fully feel Russia's support. I would especially like to mention the invaluable assistance which the Russian Federation has provided and continues to provide to the Republic of Abkhazia in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection," the minister said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The minister added that Russia's assistance was multifaceted in nature, since Moscow set up a military hospital in Sukhumi, deployed its units of radioactive, chemical, biological protection, as well as provided consultative, organizational and methodological assistance to Abkhazian specialists.

Lavrov said that Russia and Abkhazia continued cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and expressed hope that Abkhazia would soon see the reduction in the coronavirus cases.

"We continue to cooperate in combating the pandemic coronavirus infection. We saw how well our military medics were received, who deployed mobile hospitals there and helped our Abkhazian friends for several months. Civilian medical personnel were also working there. I hope that tendency that we are now seeing in Russia will also have its place in the Republic of Abkhazia. I mean reduction of the number of infected people. But in any case, this is a topic on which our cooperation will continue," Lavrov said.

On Monday, the Abkhazian Health Ministry said that the Russian military hospital concluded its mission in Abkhazia and discharged its last patient. Since October 20, Russian health care workers provided medical help to over 3,000 residents of the republic and conducted up to 5,300 COVID-19 tests. Roughly 500 coronavirus patients were taken to the hospital for stationary treatment.