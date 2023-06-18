UrduPoint.com

Abkhazia Ready For Any Scenario With Georgia - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Abkhazia Ready for Any Scenario With Georgia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Abkhazia holds regular military drills with Russia and is ready for the development of any scenario with Georgia, Abkhazia's Ambassador to Russia Alkhas Kvitsinia told Sputnik.

"We have learned from bitter experience, therefore we must always be ready for any development of events.

Hence the permanent exercises, often jointly with the Russian military," Kvitsinia said, asked about the possibility of a "second front" against Russia getting opened in Georgia under Western pressure.

