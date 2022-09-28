Abkhazia Ready to Sign Agreement With Georgia on Non-Use of Force Early October - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The breakaway republic of Abkhazia is ready to sign an agreement with Georgia on the non-use of force at the next round of the International Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia in early October, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said in an interview with Sputnik.

Until an agreement with Georgia on the non-use of force is reached, Abkhazia will consider the likelihood of war high, the minister said, adding that Sokhumi is watching how the number of contracts for the supply of combat reconnaissance UAVs is increasing in Georgia, how contacts with NATO are expanding, and how joint exercises with the United States are going on.

"In early October, presumably on (October) 5 or 6, another round of the Geneva discussions is planned. In my opinion, this is a great opportunity to sign an agreement on the non-use of force with Georgia. If Georgia is set on peace, then it will sign this agreement ... I can officially declare that we are ready to sign this agreement," Ardzinba added.