MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Abkhazia pays attention to and respects the will of the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions at referenda, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said in an interview with Sputnik.

"On an instruction of the head of state, Aslan Georgiyevich Bzhaniya, we are closely monitoring the situation.

We treat the position of people with attention and respect, this is their initiative, (the people) who live there, people who do not agree with the principles of policy-making in Ukraine, with in fact, clear and serious manifestations of neo-Nazi aspirations that are evident today in Ukraine. We consider this as people's disagreement with that policy," Ardzinba said.

A referendum on the issue of joining Russia was held on September 23-27 in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.