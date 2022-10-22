Abkhazia, Russia, Syria Launch Trilateral Consultations Mechanism - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Abkhazia, Russia, and Syria have launched a trilateral consultations mechanism at the level of foreign ministries, the multifunctional media center of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Republic of Abkhazia and the Russian Federation have launched a mechanism for agreeing on a tripartite consultations format between the Republic of Abkhazia, the Russian Federation, and the Syrian Arab Republic at the level of foreign ministers," the center said in a statement.

The mechanism is aimed at the development and implementation of trade, economic, and humanitarian projects.