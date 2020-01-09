UrduPoint.com
Abkhazia Security Council Gathering To Discuss Riots In Sukhum - Parliament Deputy Speaker

Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Abkhazia Security Council Gathering to Discuss Riots in Sukhum - Parliament Deputy Speaker

The Security Council of Abkhazia is gathering to discuss the riots in the center of Sukhum, Levon Galustyan, deputy speaker of the republic's parliament, told Sputnik

Protesters earlier broke into the building of the Abkhazian presidential administration, knocking out windows and doors.

They demand the resignation of the president.

Galustyan refused to provide details about the riots in downtown Sukhum, citing the fact that he was attending a meeting of the republic's Security Council.

"The Security Council [meeting] is beginning," he said.

When asked a clarifying question whether riots would be discussed there, Galustyan said: "Exactly."

