Abkhazia Seeking to Urge Georgia to Sign Non-Use of Force Deal Within Geneva Discussions

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The unrecognized Republic of Abkhazia has called on the cochairs and participants of the Geneva discussions on the consequences of the 2008 military conflict to focus on ensuring that Tbilisi signs an agreement on the non-use of force against South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and not to position Russia as a party to the conflict, the Foreign Ministry of Abkhazia said on Monday.

The Geneva consultations on security and stability in the South Caucasus were established after the five-day military confrontation between Georgia and the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008. Representatives of Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia and the United States, as well as observers from the UN, the EU and the OSCE, are taking part in the consultations. One of the main issues of the discussions is the signing of an agreement on the non-use of force. Moscow, Tskhinval and Sukhum urge Tbilisi to sign this agreement, but Georgia, which does not recognize the independence of its former autonomies, insists that Russia, which has supported their independence, should take the responsibility for the non-use of force.

"Abkhazia calls on the co-chairs and participants of the international Geneva discussions to focus on the implementation of a key provision of the agenda - discussing ways to ensure durable security for Abkhazia by signing a document on the non-use of force between Abkhazia and Georgia," the statement said.

The breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. Russia formally recognized its independence after the 2008 military conflict. Georgia still considers the two republics to be part of its territory.

In 2012, a new government came to power in Georgia. The representatives of the new cabinet have repeatedly stated that they hope for the return of the two republics to Georgian control, however only by peaceful means. The representatives of Abkhazia, Georgia and South Ossetia hold regular meetings within the Geneva discussions.