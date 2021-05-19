Abkhazia, Syria Ink Agreements on Cooperation in Economy, Tourism - Sukhumi

Damascus has hosted the first meeting of the joint Syrian-Abkhazian committee on economic, trade, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, which has resulted in the signing of agreements on bilateral cooperation in the economy and tourism, the Abkhazian leader's office said on Tuesday

The meeting took place as part of the high-level Abkhazian delegation led by President Aslan Bzhania to Syria. The delegation includes, among others, the eastern Black Sea nation's economy, tourism, and foreign ministers.

"Following the commission's meeting, agreements on cooperation were signed between the ministries of economy of Abkhazia and Syria and the ministries of tourism of the two countries," the presidential office said in a statement.

In May 2018, Syria joined the few countries that recognized the independence of Abkhazia and established diplomatic relations with the breakaway republic. Last October, the Abkhazian Embassy was officially opened in Damascus.