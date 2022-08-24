Abkhazia, Syria to Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Political Consultations

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The foreign ministries of Abkhazia and Syria will sign on August 25 a memorandum of understanding in the sphere of political consultations, the Abkhazian ministry said in a statement.

"A memorandum of understanding in the sphere of political consultations will be signed between the Abkhazian and Syrian foreign ministries in the media center of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry (August 25)," it said.

The signing will take place as part of a working visit to Sukhum by the Syrian delegation, shortly before the celebration of the recognition of Abkhazia's independence by Russia.

Syria recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and also established diplomatic relations with Sukhum and Tskhinval in May 2018. At the beginning of October 2020, the Embassy of Abkhazia in Syria officially opened in Damascus.