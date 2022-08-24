UrduPoint.com

Abkhazia, Syria To Sign Memorandum Of Understanding In Political Consultations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Abkhazia, Syria to Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Political Consultations

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The foreign ministries of Abkhazia and Syria will sign on August 25 a memorandum of understanding in the sphere of political consultations, the Abkhazian ministry said in a statement.

"A memorandum of understanding in the sphere of political consultations will be signed between the Abkhazian and Syrian foreign ministries in the media center of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry (August 25)," it said.

The signing will take place as part of a working visit to Sukhum by the Syrian delegation, shortly before the celebration of the recognition of Abkhazia's independence by Russia.

Syria recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and also established diplomatic relations with Sukhum and Tskhinval in May 2018. At the beginning of October 2020, the Embassy of Abkhazia in Syria officially opened in Damascus.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Visit Independence May August October 2018 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

5 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

5 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

5 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

5 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.