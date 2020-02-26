UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazia To Ban Entry For Foreigners, Except Russians, Amid Coronavirus Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:48 PM

Abkhazia to Ban Entry for Foreigners, Except Russians, Amid Coronavirus Threat

Abkhazia will ban all foreigners, except Russians, from entering the country because of the threat of deadly China coronavirus spread, Sputnik Abkhazia reported on Wednesday citing Prime Minister Valery Bganba

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Abkhazia will ban all foreigners, except Russians, from entering the country because of the threat of deadly China coronavirus spread, Sputnik Abkhazia reported on Wednesday citing Prime Minister Valery Bganba.

"In light of the spread of coronavirus in the world, Abkhazia will impose a quarantine on its borders, restrictions will be introduced on the Abkhaz-Russian and Abkhaz-Georgian borders, Acting President and Prime Minister Valery Bganba announced at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, February 26," Sputnik Abkhazia news agency said.

According to Bganba, all foreign citizens will be banned from entering the territory of the republic, with the exception of Russian citizens.

"The relevant directive is in force already, but it is being seriously amended," Bganba said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia China February All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

35 minutes ago

Farewell ceremony for Cheif Justice Lahore High Co ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body's meeting adjourned on abse ..

2 minutes ago

Plantation drive kicked off in Galyat

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of former interior m ..

2 minutes ago

Minister assures tax relief on voluntary Punjab Re ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.