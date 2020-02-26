Abkhazia to Ban Entry for Foreigners, Except Russians, Amid Coronavirus Threat

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Abkhazia will ban all foreigners, except Russians, from entering the country because of the threat of deadly China coronavirus spread, Sputnik Abkhazia reported on Wednesday citing Prime Minister Valery Bganba.

"In light of the spread of coronavirus in the world, Abkhazia will impose a quarantine on its borders, restrictions will be introduced on the Abkhaz-Russian and Abkhaz-Georgian borders, Acting President and Prime Minister Valery Bganba announced at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, February 26," Sputnik Abkhazia news agency said.

According to Bganba, all foreign citizens will be banned from entering the territory of the republic, with the exception of Russian citizens.

"The relevant directive is in force already, but it is being seriously amended," Bganba said.