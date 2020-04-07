Abkhazia to Close Border With Russia Starting From Wednesday Due to COVID-19 - Authorities

Abkhazia will fully close its border with Russia from April 8 due to the spread of COVID-19, the presidential press office said on Tuesday, adding that the acting head of the republic, Valery Bganba, signed a corresponding decree

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Abkhazia will fully close its border with Russia from April 8 due to the spread of COVID-19, the presidential press office said on Tuesday, adding that the acting head of the republic, Valery Bganba, signed a corresponding decree.

"[I order] to restrict the entry into Abkhazia for all categories of citizens through checkpoints on the Abkhaz-Russian state border from 00:00 on April 8, 2020 [20:00 GMT on April 7]," the statement said.

Foreign diplomats, Russian military personnel and drivers transporting international cargo will still be able to cross the border, according to the statement.