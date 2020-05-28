UrduPoint.com
Abkhazia To Extend Coronavirus Restrictions Through June 15 - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:55 PM

Abkhazia will extend the borders closure and the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus through June 15, Health Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia told Sputnik on Thursday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Abkhazia will extend the borders closure and the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus through June 15, Health Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia told Sputnik on Thursday.

Abkhazia has recorded 28 COVID-19 cases, including 15 recoveries. One female patient, aged 95, has died.

"The response center on protecting the population from coronavirus has made a decision to extend the restrictions and the borders closure through June 15. An order is being drafted," Tsakhnakia said.

On Tuesday, Abkhazians staying in Georgia have started returning home. As of now, around 300 people have come back home.

