UrduPoint.com

Abkhazia Will Seek Treaty With Georgia On Non-Use Of Force - Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Abkhazia Will Seek Treaty With Georgia on Non-Use of Force - Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba

Abkhazia will seek a treaty on the non-use of force with Georgia during the upcoming consultations in the Geneva Discussions format, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said on Friday.

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Abkhazia will seek a treaty on the non-use of force with Georgia during the upcoming consultations in the Geneva Discussions format, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said on Friday.

A new round of the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia is scheduled for early April. The 57th round in February was unilaterally canceled by the co-chairs representing the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"We are preparing for another round on April 4-5. We hope that they will not be unilaterally postponed once again and that there will be no organizational difficulties, particularly concerning visas for our delegation and other participants. We will demand a treaty on the non-use of force with Georgia and recognition of our state sovereignty," Ardzinba stated.

The foreign minister added that Abkhazia had been in close talks with Russia and South Ossetia on the matter.

In 2022, only one of the four scheduled Geneva Discussions rounds took place, according Ardzinba's earlier statements. In response to the co-chairs' latest unilateral cancellation in February, Abkhazia and South Ossetia denied UN, EU and OSCE delegates entry to their territory to meet with local officials.

In August 2008, following Georgia's armed aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway republics.

The Geneva Discussions were launched in October 2008. An agreement on the non-use of force is one of the key items on the agenda, as Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have been urging Georgia to put its signature on it, while Tbilisi is refusing to sign any documents with its breakaway regions whose sovereignty it never recognized and wants a deal with Moscow instead. Abkhazia and South Ossetia argue that Russia is not a party to the conflict and, therefore, should not be the one to sign the agreement with Georgia.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Europe European Union Tbilisi Geneva Independence Georgia February April August October Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al ..

6 minutes ago
 First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East ..

First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East opens in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

35 minutes ago
 Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to ..

Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to COVID-19 Censorship Online - T ..

30 minutes ago
 NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to ..

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, ..

30 minutes ago
 Turkey to Start Ratification Process for Finland's ..

Turkey to Start Ratification Process for Finland's Accession to NATO - Erdogan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.