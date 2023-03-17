Abkhazia Will Seek Treaty With Georgia on Non-Use of Force - Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Abkhazia will seek a treaty on the non-use of force with Georgia during the upcoming consultations in the Geneva Discussions format, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said on Friday.

A new round of the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia is scheduled for early April. The 57th round in February was unilaterally canceled by the co-chairs representing the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"We are preparing for another round on April 4-5. We hope that they will not be unilaterally postponed once again and that there will be no organizational difficulties, particularly concerning visas for our delegation and other participants. We will demand a treaty on the non-use of force with Georgia and recognition of our state sovereignty," Ardzinba stated.

The foreign minister added that Abkhazia had been in close talks with Russia and South Ossetia on the matter.

In 2022, only one of the four scheduled Geneva Discussions rounds took place, according Ardzinba's earlier statements. In response to the co-chairs' latest unilateral cancellation in February, Abkhazia and South Ossetia denied UN, EU and OSCE delegates entry to their territory to meet with local officials.

In August 2008, following Georgia's armed aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway republics.

The Geneva Discussions were launched in October 2008. An agreement on the non-use of force is one of the key items on the agenda, as Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have been urging Georgia to put its signature on it, while Tbilisi is refusing to sign any documents with its breakaway regions whose sovereignty it never recognized and wants a deal with Moscow instead. Abkhazia and South Ossetia argue that Russia is not a party to the conflict and, therefore, should not be the one to sign the agreement with Georgia.