Abkhazian Foreign Minister Sees 'Quite High' Probability of Georgian Aggression

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba warned on Thursday of high probability of a Georgian aggression against Abkhazia amid increasing military activity of the neighboring country.

"The likelihood of a military conflict (initiated by Georgia) is estimated as very high," the minister said at the meeting of the country's Public Council.

According to Ardzinba, there is an increasing number of contracts for drones to be shipped to Georgia, while NATO continues to conduct drills and consultations, which could a sign of the preparation for war.

Earlier in the week, Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze put forward the idea of holding a plebiscite on whether people want to open a second front in Georgia. Later, the politician said that his words were irony in response to the efforts of Ukraine to "to drag Georgia into the war" with Russia.

For more than a decade, the relations between Georgia and its neighboring Abkhazia and South Ossetia have been tense. In August 2008, Georgian military attacked South Ossetia, trying to regain the breakaway republic, which declared its independence from Georgia along with Abkhazia in the 1990s. To defend South Ossetians Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership, on multiple occasions, stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics.