UrduPoint.com

Abkhazian Foreign Minister Sees 'Quite High' Probability Of Georgian Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Abkhazian Foreign Minister Sees 'Quite High' Probability of Georgian Aggression

Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba warned on Thursday of high probability of a Georgian aggression against Abkhazia amid increasing military activity of the neighboring country

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba warned on Thursday of high probability of a Georgian aggression against Abkhazia amid increasing military activity of the neighboring country.

"The likelihood of a military conflict (initiated by Georgia) is estimated as very high," the minister said at the meeting of the country's Public Council.

According to Ardzinba, there is an increasing number of contracts for drones to be shipped to Georgia, while NATO continues to conduct drills and consultations, which could a sign of the preparation for war.

Earlier in the week, Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze put forward the idea of holding a plebiscite on whether people want to open a second front in Georgia. Later, the politician said that his words were irony in response to the efforts of Ukraine to "to drag Georgia into the war" with Russia.

For more than a decade, the relations between Georgia and its neighboring Abkhazia and South Ossetia have been tense. In August 2008, Georgian military attacked South Ossetia, trying to regain the breakaway republic, which declared its independence from Georgia along with Abkhazia in the 1990s. To defend South Ossetians Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership, on multiple occasions, stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Tbilisi Independence Georgia August From

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

5 minutes ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

5 minutes ago
 EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a 'full democra ..

EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a 'full democracy'

2 minutes ago
 US Court Sets Likely Klyushin Trial Date for Late ..

US Court Sets Likely Klyushin Trial Date for Late January, Hearing for October 3 ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Loses Over 8Mln Tonnes of Crop Storage Sin ..

Ukraine Loses Over 8Mln Tonnes of Crop Storage Since February 2022 - US NGO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.