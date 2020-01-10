Abkhazian Health Ministry Says No People Injured in Clashes in Sukhum

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) No one was injured in clashes in Sukhum, the Abkhazian Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to the information currently available, no one was injured," it said.

On Thursday, protesters, demanding the resignation of the president, broke into the Abkhazian leader's administration.

After an emergency meeting of the country's Security Council, President Raul Khadzhimba said the law enforcement structures had been put on alert.

The parliament of Abkhazia recommended Khadzhimba to resign as president. The head of state refused to resign and suggested starting negotiations. It is still unknown when the meeting of the president with representatives of the opposition may take place.