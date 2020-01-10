UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazian Interior Ministry To Prevent Clashes At Opposition Rally In Sukhum - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Abkhazian Interior Ministry to Prevent Clashes at Opposition Rally in Sukhum - Minister

The Abkhazian Interior Ministry promises to prevent clashes at the opposition rally in Sukhum, as around 500 law enforcers will control the situation near the presidential administration building, Interior Minister Rauli Smyr told Sputnik on Friday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Abkhazian Interior Ministry promises to prevent clashes at the opposition rally in Sukhum, as around 500 law enforcers will control the situation near the presidential administration building, Interior Minister Rauli Smyr told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the Abkhazian parliament recommended to President Raul Khajimba to resign for preventing destabilization in the self-proclaimed republic, where protesters demand voiding the results of the 2019 presidential election, in which Khajimba secured a narrow victory. Meanwhile, Khajimba's administration told Sputnik earlier in the day the president would not leave his post.

"Our goal is to prevent clashes between opposition supporters and the government. They [law enforcers] will be working to ensure order ... Around 500 staffers have left [for the administration," Smyr said.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Interior Minister Parliament 2019 Post Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Australia's bushfire fanned by extreme heat, wind

13 minutes ago

Korean-made cinema tech makes popular debut

13 seconds ago

Woman died, three injured after explosion at CNG f ..

15 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims dropped to 214,000 last week

23 minutes ago

Boeing documents show employees mocked US regulato ..

23 minutes ago

Samsung Announces the Awesome New Galaxy A51

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.