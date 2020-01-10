Abkhazian Interior Ministry to Prevent Clashes at Opposition Rally in Sukhum - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Abkhazian Interior Ministry promises to prevent clashes at the opposition rally in Sukhum, as around 500 law enforcers will control the situation near the presidential administration building, Interior Minister Rauli Smyr told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the Abkhazian parliament recommended to President Raul Khajimba to resign for preventing destabilization in the self-proclaimed republic, where protesters demand voiding the results of the 2019 presidential election, in which Khajimba secured a narrow victory. Meanwhile, Khajimba's administration told Sputnik earlier in the day the president would not leave his post.

"Our goal is to prevent clashes between opposition supporters and the government. They [law enforcers] will be working to ensure order ... Around 500 staffers have left [for the administration," Smyr said.