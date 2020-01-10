UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian Lawmakers Back President Khajimba's Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The parliament of self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia on Thursday voted in favor of the resignation of President Raul Khajimba amid opposition protests in the capital, Sukhum.

Protesters earlier broke into the building of the Abkhazian presidential administration, knocking out windows and doors.

They demand the resignation of the president.

A total of 19 lawmakers backed Khajimba's resignation at an emergency session while four voted against it and one abstained from the vote.

Abkhazian lawmaker Leonid Chamagua, who was present at the talks with the head of state earlier in the day, said that Khajimba refused to leave his post, but stated that he was ready for negotiations with protesters.

