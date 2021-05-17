UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian Leader Arrives On Official Visit To Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

Abkhazian Leader Arrives on Official Visit to Syria

SOKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Aslan Bzhania, the president of the breakaway republic of Abkhazia, has arrived on an official visit to Syria, the presidential press service informs.

Bzhania was greeted at the Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital by the country's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan, as well as other Syrian officials, on Sunday.

The official program of Bzhania's visit will kick off on Monday, May 17. The 58-year-old leader of the eastern Black Sea nation, which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s, is being accompanied by a large delegation, which includes the republic's foreign, economy, and tourism ministers.

Russia recognized Abkhazia's independence after a brief conflict with Georgia in 2008.

More Stories From World

