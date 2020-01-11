Abkhazian Leader, Member of Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Caucasian Nation

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba and Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev discussed on Friday the situation in the Caucasian republic, the Abkhazian presidential press service said.

"On January 10, Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba met Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev. Raul Khajimba and Rashid Nurgaliyev discussed the political situation in the Republic of Abkhazia and the ways of its normalization," the press service said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the republic's Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests.