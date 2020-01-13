UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian Opposition Leader Praises Russia's Role In Overcoming Political Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Abkhazian Opposition Leader Praises Russia's Role in Overcoming Political Crisis

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) One of the leaders of the Abkhazian opposition, Aslan Bzhaniya, acknowledged important roles played by Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Rashid Nurgaliyev, in overcoming a political crisis in the self-proclaimed republic.

Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba signed a resignation letter earlier on Sunday after days of protests.

"It can be stated that the political crisis has ended, all parties have shown wisdom. I would also like to note the positive role of Russia, including the participation of Rashid Nurgaliyev and Vladislav Surkov," Bzhaniya told reporters on Sunday.

Bzhaniya confirmed that Khajimba's rights, according to the law on the president of Abkhazia, will be fully respected, including his pension, free access to parliament and others.

The opposition leader also said that the parliamentary session, where lawmakers would address Khajimba's resignation, will be held on Monday.

"The session will be held tomorrow [Monday], I would advise you to come at 11.00 [07:00 GMT]," Bzhaniya told reporters.

Khajimba already sent a statement regarding his resignation to the Abkhazian parliament, according to the official website of the Abkhazian presidency.

The unrest erupted in Abkhazia after legal proceedings against opposition presidential candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya were been launched. Protesters broke into Khajimba's office on Thursday. The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests. Abkhazia's Central Election Commission scheduled a new presidential presidential election for March 22.

